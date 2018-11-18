Report: Browns could interview Condoleezza Rice for head coach job

BEREA, Ohio - A new report says the Cleveland Browns hope to interview former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to fill the team’s head-coaching job.
ESPN reported the news Sunday, citing an unnamed NFL source. The outlet also reported that John Dorsey, the Browns’ general manager, said last week that the team was open to hiring a woman as head coach, ESPN reported.
Rice, who grew up in Alabama, is a longtime Browns fan, and has appeared in the team’s jersey in NFL ads. There have been rumors before about her becoming league commissioner.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man confesses to killing 90 people, and police think he's telling the truth
- Police identify teen allegedly shot to death by ex-boyfriend
- These jobs have the highest suicide rates in the country, CDC says
- VIDEO: Man's Runny Nose Ends Up Being Leaking Brain Fluid
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
From 2013 to 2016, Rice was one of the first members of the College Football Playoff selection committee.
Rice served in President George W. Bush’s administration, first as national security advisor from 2001 until 2005, and then as secretary of state from 2005 until 2009.
In 2012, Rice became one of the first two women admitted to Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters Tournament.
If the interview happens, Rice would be the first woman to interview for head coach in the NFL.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}