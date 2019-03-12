Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling firearms at 125 stores

The chief executive officer of Dick’s Sporting Goods said Tuesday the retailer will stop selling firearms at 125 of its stores, The Wall Street Journal reported.
>> Sales slump at Dick’s Sporting Goods after stopping assault weapons sales
In a conference call, Dick’s CEO Ed Stack said the retailer will remove guns and some hunting gear after testing the idea in 10 stores last year, the newspaper reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- McKeesport ranked as one of most dangerous US cities
- Operation Varsity Blues: 5 things to know about the college cheating scandal
- Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among 46 charged in nationwide college admissions cheating scam
- RAW VIDEO: Officer Michael Rosfeld arrives at court
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The move continues a rollback that Dick’s began last year, when the company announced it would stop selling assault-style guns and would not sell weapons or ammunition to anyone under the age of 21. That announcement, made in the wake of a mass shooting that killed 17 people at a Parkland, Florida, high school in February 2018, resulted in a sales slump of 3.9 percent for the three-month period that ended Nov. 3, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The space the weapons occupied will be used to sell licensed sports gear and outdoor recreation equipment, Stack said during the conference call.
Stack said Dick’s will remove firearms in markets where hunting sales underperform, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Channel 11's Gordon Loesch is reaching out to the company's headquarters to learn what the impact will be for local stores. Watch 11 News at 5 for a full report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}