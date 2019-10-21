Allentown fire officials said the blast was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday. One person initially unaccounted for was later found safe. One person was taken to a hospital for a minor injury and a firefighter was treated for a shoulder injury. Officials said more than two dozen people were displaced by the blaze.
Capt. John Christopher said crews were putting out hot spots but there was no longer an active fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Christopher said arriving crews didn't detect any odor of natural gas.
