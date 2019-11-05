TERRA ALTA, W.Va. - A search has ended for a couple considered armed and dangerous after a murder Sunday in West Virginia, the Preston County Sheriff's Office said.
Aaron Hoard, 33, of Morgantown, is suspected of shooting and killing Grant Felton, 38, at a bar in Terra Alta, authorities said. Hoard's girlfriend, Machaela Jeffries, was believed to be helping him avoid arrest.
The Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon Hoard was in custody.
Hoard and Jeffries might have had their 1-year-old child with them, officials said.
