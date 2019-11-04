PITTSBURGH - A woman is dead Sunday following a home invasion in Penn Hills that occurred last week, according to officials with the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.
The home invasion happened Wednesday night at a home on Cimarron Drive in Penn Hills, according to officials.
Police said they were called to the area after two men were seen arguing and gunshots were being fired.
Police said two men wearing ski masks broke into Tiffany Williams' home looking for money and assaulted her.
Williams was rushed to Forbes Hospital with severe head and facial injuries.
Penn Hills police told Channel 11 at the time that her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
But Williams died Saturday night from her injuries, police said.
Investigators believe the suspects got into the house through a window, kicked in a locked bedroom door where Williams was sleeping, and attacked her.
Williams' mother was too distraught to go on camera, but told Channel 11 "no one deserves to be beaten to death."
Police said they do not have any suspects or motives. Allegheny County homicide is investigating.
