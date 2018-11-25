0 Stranger returns lost wallet with added cash

BRANDON, S.D. - A South Dakota man who lost his wallet had it returned to him by mail -- with more money than he started with.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Hunter Shamatt of Brandon told KSFY. “Couldn’t believe it. Can’t thank him enough.”

Earlier this month, Shamatt, 20, lost his wallet during a flight to Las Vegas as he was en route to his sister’s wedding, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The wallet contained his identification, his debit card, a signed paycheck and $60 in cash.

“I noticed that I was missing my wallet which had $60 cash and a check for about $400 in it,” Shamatt told KFSY.

Imagine Shamatt’s surprise when a package arrived with his wallet and a letter.

“Hunter, found this on the Frontier flight from Omaha to Denver, row 12 seat F, wedged between the seat and the wall. Thought you might want it back,” Todd Brown wrote. “I rounded your cash up to an even $100 so you could celebrate having your wallet back. Have fun.”

“(I was) quite surprised,” Shamatt told KFSY. My whole family was completely amazed.”

Shamatt’s mother, Jeannie Shamatt, wrote about the act of kindness on Facebook, which was how she learned Brown’s identity, the World-Herald reported.

TRENDING NOW:

One of Brown’s co-workers reached out to Jeannie Shamatt and told her about his colleague’s discovery. Jeannie Shamatt said Brown, who works for Applied Underwriting in Omaha, was on a flight from Omaha to Denver when he found the wallet.

“I think that it goes to show that there’s more good out there than there is evil because this was just a random guy on the street,” Hunter Shamatt told KFSY. “(It) shows that there are still good people out there.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.