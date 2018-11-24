Western Pa. football legend Ditka recovering from heart attack

Western Pennsylvania native and football legend Mike Ditka is recovering from a mild heart attack.
Steve Mandell, Ditka's agent, tells ESPN that doctors inserted a pacemaker. He says Ditka is "doing much better," and the iconic coach "appreciates the outpouring of support and expects to be home soon."
The report that Mike Ditka is in the hospital is true and just got confirmation he is doing well. He’s Iron Mike...what would you expect. #Bears #DaBEARS— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) November 24, 2018
The Bears wished Ditka a "speedy recovery" on Twitter.
Ditka was born in Carnegie and raised in Aliquippa. He went to Pitt on scholarship where he developed into an All-American tight end. In 1986, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
The 79-year-old Ditka went on to play 12 seasons in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl five times. He finished with 427 receptions for 5,812 yards and 43 touchdowns. In 1988, he was the first tight end ever elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Ditka might be best known for his coaching career. He coached the Bears and the New Orleans Saints, finishing with a 121-95 record in 14 years, and he led Chicago to the Super Bowl title after the 1985 season.
