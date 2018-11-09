If you drive a Subaru, note the company has issued a worldwide recall to fix two problems that could cause them to stall.
The first recall involves 229,000 2019 Outback and Legacy vehicles in the country, the Detroit Free Press reported.
They could have a software problem that prevents the low-fuel warning light from coming on and for the miles-to-empty light to be inaccurate, the Free Press reported.
The issue could cause people to run out of gas and stall.
Dealers will reprogram the software to fix the issue.
The other recall involves 2012 to 2014 Subaru Imprezas, and the 2013 BRZ, XV Crosstrek and Toyota Scion FR-S.
The engine valve springs in those models can break, causing the engine to not work correctly or stall. That recall involves 411,000 vehicles, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.
Dealers will replace the springs in the vehicles covered by the recall, Cars.com reported.
Owners affected by either recall will get notices next month. If the tools to fix the programming problem aren’t available, they’ll get a second letter telling them when they are. The same goes for the parts needed for the valve spring repairs, the Star Tribune reported.
