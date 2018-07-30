Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she wants to stay on the bench at least 5 more years

President Donald Trump has already had two nominations for new Supreme Court justices, but don’t expect the seat held by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be left vacant any time soon. Ginsburg said she plans on sticking around at least five more years, CNN reported.
Ginsburg made the comments after a show of “The Originalist” in New York City over the weekend. The play is about the life of Justice Antonin Scalia.
“I’m now 85,” Ginsburg said during the question and answer session after the show. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”
But while Stevens may have retired after he hit 90, the past 11 justices left the bench at the average age of 80, The Washington Post reported. She is three years older than Anthony Kennedy, who is retiring.
Ginsburg’s health hasn’t been perfect. She has survived not one, but two cancers -- colon and pancreatic, the Post reported.
She also does a regular exercise routine, know called the “RBG workout.” It includes push-ups, planks and arm curls, the Post reported.
Ginsburg joined the Supreme Court in 1993 as a nomination by President Bill Clinton, The New York Post reported.
Trump nominated Justice Neil Gorsuch to replace Scalia after he died. Trump has also nominated Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Kennedy, The New York Times reported.
