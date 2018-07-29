  • Former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler dead at 46

    By: Courtney Mickens, Fox13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The son of famed Memphis wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler has died after going to a Tennessee hospital after an incident at the Hardeman County Jail.

    Media relations for Regional One Health in Memphis confirmed that Brian Christopher Lawler, 46, died Sunday afternoon. He was taken to the hospital from the Hardeman County Jail.

    Known as Brian Christopher and Grandmaster Sexay during his days wrestling professionally in the WWE, the younger Lawler teamed with Scotty 2 Hotty to become a popular tag team.

    TMZ reported Brian Christopher Lawler tried to hang himself Saturday night in his jail cell and he's now on life support.

    Brian Christopher Lawler was arrested July 7 on a DUI charge after leading police on a chase, according to TMZ.

     
     

