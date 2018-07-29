Former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler dead at 46

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The son of famed Memphis wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler has died after going to a Tennessee hospital after an incident at the Hardeman County Jail.
Media relations for Regional One Health in Memphis confirmed that Brian Christopher Lawler, 46, died Sunday afternoon. He was taken to the hospital from the Hardeman County Jail.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen killed when shots fired into group watching fight
- Arkansas woman shoots, kills husband after he bought porn, police say
- Cassandra Gross' family stepping up efforts to find her
- VIDEO: Teenager shot, killed in Kennedy Township identified
#BREAKING: Brian Christopher Lawler, Jerry Lawler's son, dies at Regional One. According to TBI, Brian was found hanging in his cell in Hardeman County. He died this afternoon. DETAILS: https://t.co/OvNHGkLjU9 pic.twitter.com/pRaXDscHAd— FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) July 29, 2018
Known as Brian Christopher and Grandmaster Sexay during his days wrestling professionally in the WWE, the younger Lawler teamed with Scotty 2 Hotty to become a popular tag team.
TMZ reported Brian Christopher Lawler tried to hang himself Saturday night in his jail cell and he's now on life support.
Brian Christopher Lawler was arrested July 7 on a DUI charge after leading police on a chase, according to TMZ.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}