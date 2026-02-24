SWAT units called to situation in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — SWAT units are on the scene of a situation in Oakland.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police were called to the area of Juliet Street and Cato Street following an incident that started at around 7:24 p.m.

Crews are shining lights and making hales at a house on Juliet Street.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

