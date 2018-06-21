FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death f rapper XXXTentacion.
The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release sent Thursday morning that 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The 20-year-old rapper was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motor sports dealership Monday afternoon. The rapper was shot while in his sports car.
Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. He's being held without bond in the Broward County Jail.
An attorney isn't listed on jail records.
