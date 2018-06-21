ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - 10:30 P.M. UPDATE: Robert Metz Sr., 68, has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
According to police, Metz admitted to them that he strangled Miller on Sunday when she came to his apartment to break up with him.
Police found both of them Wednesday in the apartment.
10:10 P.M. UPDATE: A woman reported missing over the weekend is the victim in this case.
According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office, Dolores Miller's body was found on Highland Pines Drive.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Search for missing woman last seen over the weekend
7:28 P.M. UPDATE: Police have a "person of interest" in custody in the investigation.
The woman found dead was not a resident of the complex, police said.
Police were called to a North Hills apartment complex Wednesday afternoon to investigate a suspicious death.
Investigators told Channel 11 a woman was found dead at the Perrytown Apartments on Highland Pines Drive.
Breaking: Ross police on scene of suspicious death at Perrytown Place Apartments on Highland Pines Dr. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/s30G4KX3Ld— Gordon Loesch (@WPXIGordon) June 20, 2018
Police were called around 3 p.m. to the seniors high-rise.
Police are saying very little about this case, only that they are investigating a suspicious death and that the victim is a woman.
