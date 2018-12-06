Teacher arrested, accused of forcibly cutting kid's hair in class

VISALIA, Calif. - A California high school teacher is behind bars after video surfaced appearing to show her forcibly cutting a student's hair and chasing other students with scissors while singing the national anthem.
Media outlets report Margaret Gieszinger, a 52-year-old science teacher at University Preparatory High School in Visalia, California, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of child endangerment.
Students told KFSN-TV that Gieszinger entered her first period chemistry class on Wednesday with a pair of scissors and declared it was haircut day. In video posted to social media, a student can be seen sitting in a chair at the front of the class. Gieszinger appears to cut off a chunk of his hair and toss it behind her, all while singing the national anthem. The student tries to stand up, but Gieszinger says "you're not done," and motions for him to sit back down.
Later in the video, Gieszinger calls out to other students and appears to try to cut a female student's hair. Students scream and flee the classroom as Gieszinger continues to sing loudly.
The Visalia Times Delta reported that Gieszinger’s credential was temporarily suspended in 2007 and 2016, according to Commission on Teacher Credentialing.
