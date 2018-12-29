Teen graduating from high school, Harvard in same month

ULYSSES, Kan. - A high school senior is going to get his high school diploma and and his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University in the same month.
The Hutchinson News reported that Braxton Moral, a Ulysses High School student from Kansas, will be 17 when he gets each accolade. According to the publication, he will also be the only student to get a four-year high school degree and a bachelor’s from Harvard at the same time.
According to Braxton Moral’s parents, the 16-year-old has always thrived academically. He skipped fourth grade after he was tested at a community college.
“They told us: ‘You need to do something. He’s not just gifted. He’s really, really gifted,’” Braxton Moral’s father, Carlos Moral, said.
In middle school, he took some high school classes, and a class offered at a local university. He was later admitted to Harvard, where he took some online classes and later went to Cambridge, Massachusetts, campus during the summer between his sophomore and junior years. His parents accompanied him, staying with him in student housing.
“We constantly are monitoring Braxton to make sure he is not too overwhelmed,” Julie Moral, Braxton Moral’s mother, said. “No achievement is worth him being unhappy.”
According to Harry Pierre, associate director of communications for Harvard’s Division of Continuing Education, Braxton Moral is on track to graduate with a government major and an English minor. He hopes to attend Harvard Law School next.
“Politics is end game for me,” Braxton Moral said.
