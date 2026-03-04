Fan registration opens for NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Fan registration is now open for the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

To register for free entry for the draft taking place from April 23-25, fans should download the NFL OnePass app or click here.

“The NFL Draft is a massive annual celebration of football and community, and Pittsburgh provides a spectacular stage to welcome residents and fans from all over the world,” said Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of club business, international and league events. “By connecting iconic locations in the heart of the city, we’re creating an accessible, free experience that reflects Pittsburgh’s creativity, imagination and grit, and invites all fans to be there live as the next generation of the NFL takes the stage.”

The NFL Draft in Pittsburgh is said to transform the North Shore and Point State Park into a three-day celebration of football, community and culture. The expansive campus is expected to highlight Pittsburgh’s landmarks, waterways and skyline while creating an immersive experience for fans of all ages.

Officials encourage fans to download the NFL OnePass app, calling it the “must-have” tool to navigate draft weekend and get real-time updates.

