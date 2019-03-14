Teen, once homeless, accepted to 17 colleges

A New Jersey honor student hasn't let anything – even homelessness – stand in the way of his dreams.
According to WPIX-TV, Dylan Chidick, 17, of Jersey City, is no stranger to academic achievement. The Henry Snyder High School senior is president of his class and a member of the National Honor Society.
Now, he has something else to be proud of: being accepted to 17 colleges.
But it hasn't been easy. Since moving to the U.S. from Trinidad a decade ago, Chidick's family has faced numerous challenges, including homelessness, financial struggles and medical procedures for his twin brothers, WCBS-TV reported.
His mother, Khadine Phillip, sought help from WomenRising, a nonprofit that aims to "assist women and their families to achieve self-sufficiency and live safe, productive and fulfilling lives," according to its website. The family now has stable housing, WPIX reported.
“My family went through a lot and there has been a lot of people saying, 'You can't do that,' or 'You're not going to achieve this,' and me – getting these acceptances – kind of verifies what I have been saying," Chidick told WCBS. "I can do it and I will do it."
Chidick, who will be the first member of his family to attend college, has plenty of schools to choose from, including New Jersey City and Xavier universities. But he told WCBS that he's still waiting to hear back from his top pick – the College of New Jersey.
