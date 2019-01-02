Teens egging cars involved in deadly crash, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A group of teens who were throwing eggs at passing cars may have led to a deadly crash after one driver chased the SUV the teens were driving.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office said three teens were throwing eggs at cars. One driver whose car was possibly hit by the eggs chased the teens and may have showed the boys a semi-automatic gun, KTRK reported.
The 14-year-old who was driving the SUV, a GMC Acadia, ran a red light and smashed into a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a woman, who police believe was out shopping, KTRK reported.
Aldine Mail Route fatal crash: the 14-year-old & his two teen passengers were reportedly throwing eggs at other cars just prior to the crash. A separate car gave chase at a high rate of speed & the teen ran the Ted light striking other truck.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 2, 2019
The woman died at the scene of the crash, ABC News reported.
The teens were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, ABC News reported.
The driver of the car left the scene and now the Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for the man who was driving a late model 1970s Lincoln Continental, KTRK reported.
