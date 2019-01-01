  • Report: Steelers WR Brown requests trade

    PITTSBURGH - Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has reportedly requested a trade.

    According to a tweet by Jason LaCanfora, Brown asked to be traded but did not demand a trade.

    Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark agrees that it's time for Brown to find a new team, according to ProFootballTalk.com.

    “When it comes to just being a good teammate, when it comes to just being supportive, understanding that you’re trying to achieve one goal, that doesn’t matter to him,” Clark said of Brown, in an appearance on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. “What matters to him is 19 attempts, 14 catches, 185 yards, two touchdowns against the Saints. That’s what’s important to Antonio Brown."

    Brown has been the focus of several off-the-field issues this season including this past weekend when he didn't play in the finale against the Bengals.

    An unflattering report Monday said Brown sat out not because of his knee, but rather because of a rift with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

    Brown is under contract with the Steelers through the 2021 season.

