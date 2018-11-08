0 Thousand Oaks shooting: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adam Housley confirm niece died at Borderline Bar

Update 11:40 a.m. PST Nov. 8: According to BuzzFeed News, Adam Housley and Tamera Mowry-Housely have confirmed that their niece was killed in the shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Statement from @adamhousley and @TameraMowryTwo confirming their niece Alaina Housley was killed in the Thousand Oaks shooting. She was 22. pic.twitter.com/fCAzaj8JR8 — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) November 8, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY:

Actress and talk show host Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, are searching for their niece after a shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people, including a deputy, were killed. The shooter was also confirmed dead by authorities.

People reported that Mowry-Housley replied to a tweet early Thursday in which a girl said her suitemate was missing.

“This is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?”

The girl replied that she had been in contact with Mowry-Housley’s husband, to which “The Real” co-host replied, “Ok. Thank you. Is she the only one unaccounted for?”

“Yes, all the other girls are safe,” the suitemate replied.

The couple’s niece, Housley said, is 18-year-old Alaina Housley, who was at the bar with friends.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Housley arrived at Los Robles Regional Medical Center to look for his niece, but a guard didn’t allow him in as the facility was on lockdown.

Housley said his niece’s Apple Watch and iPhone showed her location as the dance floor of the bar.

“My gut is saying she’s inside the bar, dead,” he said. “I’m hoping I’m wrong.”

On Twitter, Housley asked for prayers and said he is staying positive.

“Please pray if you believe....pray,” he said, later tweeting, “Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do.”

Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do. https://t.co/sp9I9dLXsq — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 8, 2018

Mowry-Housley’s twin sister, actress Tia Mowry, also tweeted asking for prayers.

“Woke up shocked. Please pray. Please pray. I am numb.”

Woke up shocked. Please pray. Please pray. I am numb. — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) November 8, 2018

Housley told LA Times he called the hotline and went to the crime scene, but wasn’t told much.

“We haven’t found her yet,” Mowry-Housley tweeted at 5:52 a.m. Pacific time. “It’s been 7 hrs since the shooting.”

