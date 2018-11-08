Bethel Park schools closed Friday due to graffiti threat

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Bethel Park School District has closed all schools for Friday due to a threat.
Parents received notification of the closure via robocall and email Thursday afternoon.
Threats have been an ongoing issue for the district this year.
This is the third time this year the school has had to cancel classes and there have been at least six threats involving Bethel Park schools.
The district sent a letter to parents and staff on Nov. 1 alerting them to several graffiti messages written in a bathroom at the high school. One of the messages threatened the school on Nov. 9.
District officials had said that if they could not identify who wrote the messages, school would be canceled on Friday, Nov. 9.
The letter said the district does not tolerate behavior that interferes with student education. Anyone caught disrupting school could face expulsion, fines and jail time.
Parents told Channel 11 they understand the district is being cautious, but they say another day of school being canceled is "ridiculous."
According to school leaders, all activities scheduled for Friday were canceled, including a school play set for the evening.
Administrators said students will have to make up the day in February.
