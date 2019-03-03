  • Truck driver killed when load of steel beams shift into his cab

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A 26-year-old semitruck driver was killed Saturday in Minnesota when a load of steel shifted and crashed through his cab, the Pioneer Press reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nelson Masse was driving a 2017 Kenworth truck southbound on I-694 in Oakdale when he braked, causing the beams to shift, WCCO reported.

    No crash occurred as a result of the incident, troopers said. The roads were dry and Masse was not wearing a seat belt, the Pioneer Press reported.

    The interstate was shut down for more than three hours, WCCO reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories