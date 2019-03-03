Truck driver killed when load of steel beams shift into his cab

A 26-year-old semitruck driver was killed Saturday in Minnesota when a load of steel shifted and crashed through his cab, the Pioneer Press reported.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nelson Masse was driving a 2017 Kenworth truck southbound on I-694 in Oakdale when he braked, causing the beams to shift, WCCO reported.
A 26-year-old driver died Saturday after a load of steel beams he was carrying in his semi shifted into the cab as he was traveling on Interstate 694. | https://t.co/TUXw4lYuSu pic.twitter.com/vOVEpga2ws— WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) March 3, 2019
No crash occurred as a result of the incident, troopers said. The roads were dry and Masse was not wearing a seat belt, the Pioneer Press reported.
The interstate was shut down for more than three hours, WCCO reported.
