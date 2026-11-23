COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two transit bus drivers were killed and nine others were injured after their vehicles collided during the morning rush hour Monday and a third vehicle became involved in the crash.

According to Columbus police, the two Central Ohio Transit Authority buses collided head-on on the city's north side at around 8 a.m. The third vehicle collided with the rear or side of one of the buses or was rear-ended.

“Early indications are that one of the buses, for reasons unknown, crossed a double yellow line and struck the other bus head-on,” said Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Albert.

COTA identified the drivers as Richard Terry, 53, and Paul Copeland, 60, who had joined the transit authority in 2012 and 2008, respectively.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Richard and Paul, two valued members of our COTA family who dedicated their careers to serving our community,” Monica Tellez-Fowler, COTA's president and CEO, and Tyson Brown, president of Transportation Workers Union Local 208, said in a joint statement.

Police said one of the bus operators was pronounced dead at the scene, which the second was transported from the crash site in critical condition before dying at the hospital.

Nine other individuals, either bus riders or passengers in the third vehicle, were transported to area hospitals, according to police. They were all in stable condition Monday with non-life-threatening injuries. No pedestrians were injured, Albert said.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin and council member Lourdes Barroso de Padilla, who chairs the public service and transportation committee, called the accident “heartbreaking.”

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by Monday’s accident, especially to the loved ones of those killed,” they said in a statement. “While we try to understand how this tragedy happened, we must not forget the lives lost and the families that will be mourning them just as we enter the holiday season.”

COTA said it was working with investigators to determine the cause of the crash and providing support and counseling services to affected employees. Some operators were relieved from work Monday as part of their grief support. COTA asked for patience with any associated cancellations or delays.

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