MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Monica Southwick lives on a fixed income. Her husband has a disability and his Social Security checks pay the bills.

“The double bills are always right before Christmas,” Southwick tells Channel 11.

But a delay in bills coming from Pennsylvania American Water for water and sewage is putting her family and others in a tough spot.

“You have to pay this within 10 days, or your water is getting shut off,” Southwick added.

Another woman says her family was told their bill was $0. Then she says she was hit with a bill she couldn’t afford.

“Everybody is trying to scramble to pay higher bills - triple, double bills, you know,” she tells Channel 11.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water tells Channel 11:

“We are aware that some McKeesport customers have experienced delays receiving their bills, and we apologize for the inconvenience. The issue involves meter-reading data provided by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County following a recent change to its billing system. We are working with MAWC to address the issue and process affected customer accounts as quickly as possible. Customers impacted by the delay were notified by letter Friday.”

Southwick says she’s tried calling customer service, but she hasn’t had any luck.

“They’re like ‘look lady, I don’t know what to tell you,’” Southwick said. “‘I don’t know how to give you an answer - you need to pay your bill.’ Click. She hung up on me.”

These customers say they just want clear communication.

“They go back and forth and blame it on each other and never really have an answer for when it will be fixed.”

“You have to let people know - look - something is going on with our system,” Southwick added.

We contacted the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County Monday afternoon. They told Channel 11 they changed billing systems in October, which affects roughly 10-12,000 customers. They said bills are only running a couple of days behind schedule.

Penn American Water says customers will have more time to pay their delayed bills and can set up a payment plan if needed.

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