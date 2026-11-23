The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board issued an invitation for bids Monday to award 10 expired restaurant liquor licenses that can be transferred across county borders.

The offering marks the state’s second auction permitting cross-county license transfers following the passage of Act 56 of 2025.

The auction is the 17th license auction held by the board since auctions were authorized under Act 39 of 2016. Detailed requirements and application processes for the excess auction are available online, with sealed bids scheduled to be unsealed after the January submission deadline.

The 10 restaurant licenses being auctioned are located across 10 Pennsylvania counties: Armstrong, Carbon, Fayette, Forest, Ind., Luzerne, Pike, Schuylkill, Somerset and Westmoreland. Each individual license requires a minimum bid of $25,000 and will be awarded to the highest responsive bidder.

To prevent frivolous and underfunded proposals, the board requires each bid to include a bid surety. The required surety amount is $5,000 or 5% of the total bid sum, whichever figure is higher.

After receiving notification of an award, the highest responsive bidder for each license will have up to 30 days to remit the full bid payment to the agency. Winning bidders then have up to six months to complete and submit a formal license application. If a winning bidder fails to provide payment on time, the second-highest bidder will receive the opportunity to apply.

Winning bidders seeking to transfer a license outside its county of origin must indicate up to five destination counties in order of preference on their bid sheets. Transfers are permitted regardless of retail liquor license quota status in those destination counties. However, state rules limit transfers to no more than two licenses per county each year from excess auctions, with priority assigned to the highest bidders.

Transferring a license into another county also requires an additional fee on top of the winning bid payment. The transfer fee is set at $50,000 for transfers into first- through fourth-class counties and $25,000 for transfers into fifth- through eighth-class counties.

Prospective bidders with questions about the process must email inquiries to RA-LBLicenseAuction@pa.gov by noon Monday, Dec. 14. The board will post questions and answers to the Department of General Services e-marketplace on Monday, Dec. 21. Sealed bids must be submitted by noon Monday, Jan. 25 and will be opened Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group