PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

DK Metcalf did not speak to the media after he was ejected in the third quarter of Sunday’s 19-16 Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Metcalf admitted that he left the stadium early — before all of his teammates were even off the field — to avoid speaking to the media.

On Monday at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Metcalf did speak to the media, but he didn’t say all that much. Metcalf spoke for just under 3 minutes.

In that time, he denied that he attempted to poke Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eye, and said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Eagles were consciously attempting to agitate him over the course of the game, something that he says has been common throughout his career.

#Steelers WR DK Metcalf denied poking Eagles DB Cooper DeJean in the eye during Sunday’s 19-16 loss. Listen in: https://t.co/jC6G4xzjjU — Brendan Howe (@bybrendanhowe) November 23, 2026

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