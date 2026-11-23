A Washington County man is facing dozens of charges after Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday alleges he made and possessed child sexual abuse material.

Nathan Thomas Bryan, 36, faces 32 felonies, including production and possession of CSAM, and misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

The AG investigation alleges Bryan kept CSAM on his phone and installed a hidden camera at a home he lived in part-time on Whitehall Road in Daisytown.

“This defendant’s conduct is heinous. Our investigation found evidence that he not only possessed CSAM files, but he also created videos from a camera he installed to obtain secret recordings of a child,” Attorney General Sunday said. “The conduct alleged in this case has no place in our communities, and the charges filed reflect the seriousness of these allegations.”

The investigation began when the AG’s Child Predator Section learned that possession of CSAM files was traced to the Daisytown home. Agents later searched Bryan’s devices and found files depicting a minor that appeared to be filmed within the home.

Investigators say a hidden camera was found in a bedroom.

The investigation into Bryan is ongoing. Anyone with information about him that they think law enforcement should know is asked to contact the Office of Attorney General at 800-385-1044.

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