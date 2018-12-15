  • VitaminWater offers $100,000 to ditch phone for 1 year

    By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Would you leave your phone behind for a year to win big money? VitaminWater is challenging smartphone users to break their device addiction.

    For $100,000, officials with the company are asking people at least 18 years or older and residing in the United States to trade their smartphones in for a 2000s-era, calls-only phone. If you survive six months, you could win $10,000.

    To compete, post a photo on Instagram or Twitter telling @vitaminwater why you need a break from your phone.

    “What would you do with all that time? Go wild, be out there, and wow us,” the company posted on its website.

    Contestants must enter by Jan. 8 and include the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest in their posts. One person can enter up to four times.

    Once the contest is closed, VitaminWater will choose one lucky winner to ditch their smartphone. The company doesn’t go into details about how exactly it’ll monitor use, but lie detectors will be involved.

    The non-legally binding guidelines are fairly simple. You cannot use a smartphone at all for 365 days, nor a friend’s or anyone else’s.

