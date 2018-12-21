It’s Christmas, and like Gen. George S. Patton leading the Third Army through Europe, you’ve planned for every contingency.
Except for one. You forgot the milk.
Is it time to panic? Probably, because it’s Christmas and everything is closed, right? Well, yes and no. Most grocery stores do not open on Christmas, but most pharmacies do.
So, while your options may be limited, you do have a chance as long as what you need isn’t too exotic.
Here is a list of what is open on Christmas and the store hours for grocery stores on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Day hours:
- CVS: Open regular store hours Dec. 24. Check stores for details. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas.
- Walgreens: Open regular store hours. Check stores for details.
Christmas Eve store hours:
- Aldi: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Costco: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dollar General: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Market District: Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sam's Club: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Target: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Trader Joe's: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walmart: Open 24 hours, but closes at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 and is closed on Christmas. Re-opens at 6 a.m. Dec. 26.
- Whole Foods: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
