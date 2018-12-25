  • WALMART LAYAWAY: Secret Santa with a twist: Stranger pays off Walmart layaways, register tabs

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    TAYLORS, S.C. - A total stranger has taken the layaway Secret Santa trend a step further.

    A man, who was not identified, paid off the layaways at a Taylors, South Carolina, Walmart last weekend. He paid about $3,500 to give complete strangers a Merry Christmas, the Greenville News reported.

    But the man wasn’t done. 

    He stood at the front of the store, paying customer bills at the regular registers as they came through the line, the newspaper reported.

    Store officials didn’t have a total for the hour-long spreading of good cheer.

    But the store’s manager said the stranger was a man who wanted to do something nice for his community, the Greenville News reported.

