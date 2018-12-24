Pittsburgh one of U.S. cities with highest number of gray sky days

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is a beautiful city, but you may have noticed how rarely we see the sun?
Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh looked at the numbers, and what you’re feeling isn’t just the blues.
Related Headlines
Download the WPXI News App for the latest weather forecast and alerts.
Pittsburgh is one of the grayest places in the united states, especially from November through March.
We rank fourth among major cities for the number of cloudy days a year. Clouds cover 75 percent or more of our sky 203 days a year. That's more than half the year we are seriously lacking vitamin D
If we include days with 25 percent cloud cover, that number jumps to 306 days.
As gray and dreary as it can be in Western Pennsylvania, at least it's not Seattle, Portland or Buffalo.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Steelers' last home game of regular season moved to later time
- Police release body camera footage of officer shooting homeowner's dog
- Arrest warrants issued for 4 people who needed to be rescued from W. Va. mine
- VIDEO: Man in critical condition after being hit by truck on Route 51
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}