Pittsburgh one of U.S. cities with highest number of gray sky days

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is a beautiful city, but you may have noticed how rarely we see the sun?

    Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh looked at the numbers, and what you’re feeling isn’t just the blues.

    Pittsburgh is one of the grayest places in the united states, especially from November through March.

    We rank fourth among major cities for the number of cloudy days a year. Clouds cover 75 percent or more of our sky 203 days a year. That's more than half the year we are seriously lacking vitamin D

    If we include days with 25 percent cloud cover, that number jumps to 306 days.

    As gray and dreary as it can be in Western Pennsylvania, at least it's not Seattle, Portland or Buffalo.

