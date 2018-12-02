Woman stabbed, killed after rolling down car window to give money

BALTIMORE - A Maryland woman was stabbed and killed after she lowered her car's passenger-side window to give money to a supposed mother in need, Baltimore police said.
According to the Baltimore Sun, Jacquelyn Smith of Harford County was riding in the car with her family early Saturday when they came across a woman with a sign that read, "Please help me feed my baby." The woman seemed to be holding a baby, the newspaper reported.
But the good deed soon turned deadly when a man walked up to the car and tried to steal Smith's wallet, police said. As the pair struggled, the man stabbed Smith before fleeing with the woman who asked for money, police said.
Smith died at a nearby hospital, the Sun reported.
Baltimore police are still trying to find the suspects. If you have any information, please call 410-396-2100.
