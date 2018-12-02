1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Washington Co. crash

One person is dead and another hospitalized Saturday night after a crash in Washington County.
The unidentified female driver of a vehicle headed west on Old National Pike in Donegal Township died after the vehicle left the road and hit a tree at about 5:42 p.m., the county coroner’s office said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger was taken to Wheeling Hospital in unspecified condition.
