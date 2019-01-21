Women accused of putting heroin in recovery house manager's macaroni and cheese

PORT HURON, Mich. - Two Michigan women are accused of poisoning a recovery house manager’s macaroni-and-cheese dinner by putting heroin in it, WDIV reported.
Port Huron police arrested Shanna Marie Kota, 40, and Sarah Elaine Prange, 22, on Sunday, WXYZ reported.
According to a statement from investigators obtained by The Detroit News, the 38-year-old worker at the Port Huron facility told police she heard rumors "that she was poisoned by two clients that didn't want her to work there anymore.”
According to police, the two Port Huron women placed what they believed was heroin in the house manager’s dinner on Friday, WXYZ reported.
The victim, who resides in the recovery home along with the suspects, discarded her meal after she said the food tasted funny, the television station reported.
When police arrived, the victim was taken to a hospital and doctors determined she was poisoned, the News reported.
Both suspects were arraigned Tuesday on one count of poisoning, and bond was set at $100,000 each, WDIV reported.
A hearing is set for Jan. 29, the television station reported.
