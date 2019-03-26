0 Ohio woman leads police on crazy chase, told police she was 'late for work'

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio - A woman in Ohio went to great lengths on Monday to avoid getting pulled over by troopers. They initially only wanted to stop her for a window tint and registration violation.

Video shows Imani Edwards smashed into multiple police cars, nearly hit several officers in the process and sped through an intersection with a red light. Even with the back end of her SUV smashed in, she still didn't stop.

The reason for the chase? She says she was late for work.

Ohio state troopers were chasing Edwards after she fled a traffic stop. At one point, law enforcement thought they had her boxed in on the interstate. As an officer stood right outside her driver's side window with his gun drawn, she hit the gas, nearly running down police and ramming two Newburgh Heights police cruisers during her dangerous escape.

Despite the dangerous situation that officer does not fire his gun and can be heard on bodycam saying "I almost shot her." Later, a trooper told him he would have been well within his rights.

Chief John Majoy of the Newburgh Heights police agreed, telling WEWS, "The officers with their weapons drawn, they held very good restraint in my opinion because their lives were at stake. She almost ran them over. That's a 2,000-pound weapon coming at you that they jumped out of the way just in the nick of time to save their own lives."

After the chase left the interstate, Edwards tore through the residential streets of Cleveland. She refused to stop, even after police damaged her vehicle so badly that her hatchback was practically dangling.

Troopers finally stopped her by forcing her onto a curb and into a pole so that she could not go forward anymore. She was arrested, and then tried to explain herself to officers saying, "I was on my way to work."

Edwards has been charged with felonious assault and failure to comply.



