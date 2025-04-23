From oil changes to brake checks: 10 key maintenance tasks to keep your car running

The automotive market has been hit hard by ongoing inflation and uncertainty about trade policy. And with President Donald Trump enacting a 25% tariff on all imported vehicles and vehicle parts as of April 2025, car prices are about to rise even higher.

That means fewer Americans will be shelling out money to buy new vehicles and instead will focus on maintaining their current set of wheels. In 2024, the average age of drivable vehicles reached a record of 12.6 years, according to an S&P Global Mobility report in May of that year. With upcoming price increases, owners will likely hold onto their vehicles longer.

But as any machine ages, components degrade, parts wear down, and failures potentially become inevitable. Routine maintenance is critical to preventing deterioration and prolonging a vehicle's lifespan in terms of both safety and operation. Maintenance tasks often have a time or mileage schedule, and knowing when to change fluids or rotate the tires can help owners extend their vehicle's lifespan and reduce the need for more costly repairs down the line.

Not all types of vehicles will require the same maintenance, however. Electric vehicles are exempt from regular spark plug or oil changes, but require much larger batteries for operation.

The General broke down 10 essential maintenance tasks that help keep your car safer, more reliable, and on the road longer.

A mechanic pouring engine oil into a vehicle. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacktamrong // Shutterstock

Engine oil change

Changing a vehicle's oil is one of the most common and critical maintenance tasks for gas-powered vehicles. Clean engine oil is crucial to ensuring that mechanical components are properly lubricated for optimal longevity, which in turn also affects fuel mileage.

While specifics vary by vehicle make, oil blend, and driving conditions, drivers should change most modern oils between 5,000 and 7,500 miles or at least twice a year. Oil changes usually cost between $35 and $125 and are offered at most dealerships and repair shops. Owners looking to change their oil on their own must be aware of local disposal regulations for automotive fluids and filters.

A mechanic holding a used brake pad near a wheel. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lightfield Studios // Shutterstock

Brake pad replacement

Cars need to be able to drive—but more importantly, they need to be able to stop. Working brakes are a requirement for the safe operation of any vehicle. Brake pads are one of the most essential components of a vehicle's braking system and need to be changed somewhat regularly.

Brake pads often last between 25,000 and 50,000 miles, but if the brakes start squeaking or making other noises, it may require more immediate replacement. Brake pad replacement varies depending on the type of car, but costs around $300 and is commonly available at repair facilities.

A mechanic checking tire alignment on a car. (Stacker/Stacker)

AMNAT DPP // Shutterstock

Tire rotation and alignment

Tires should be the only component of a vehicle that makes contact with the road. Ensuring they are properly aligned and regularly rotated will not only prolong the lifespan of the tires, but also grant increased fuel efficiency and ensure smoother operation.

While often considered the same, tire rotation and wheel alignment are two separate procedures, with rotation swapping the tires' positions to evenly distribute wear and alignment adjusting the suspension to ensure they make proper contact with driving surfaces. The need for such repairs varies with regular driving conditions, vehicle type, and function, but is often recommended on an interval similar to oil changes.

Hands holding a new air filter in front of a car engine. (Stacker/Stacker)

Yury Nikolaev // Shutterstock

Replacing air filters (engine and cabin)

Most vehicles have two primary air filters. One protects the airflow in and out of the engine from contaminants that hinder combustion, while another filters the air entering the cab, much like the air filter in a home climate system. Filters are exposed to dirt and contaminants, so they need to be changed regularly.

Experts recommend changing air filters at least once a year or every 12,000 miles; the average cost for an air filter replacement ranges between $59 and $78, depending on parts and labor.

Transmission fluid draining from car into a metal funnel. (Stacker/Stacker)

Setta Sornnoi // Shutterstock

Transmission fluid replacement

The transmission is a critical piece of any vehicle's drivetrain system. Whether controlled manually or automatically, it ensures that power generated from the engine is transferred to the wheels. Much like the oil in the engine, this vital system depends on transmission fluid to ensure that gears change smoothly and that the engine uses fuel efficiently.

It is recommended to change transmission fluid between every 30,000 and 100,000 miles depending on the vehicle and transmission type. Not maintaining a system as essential as the transmission can lead to failures that will cost significantly more to fix later in a vehicle's life.

A mechanic inspecting a car battery. (Stacker/Stacker)

Deemerwha studio // Shutterstock

Battery inspection or replacement

Almost all systems in modern vehicles rely on some sort of electrical component, with EVs relying on electricity for all systems. This makes the battery an extremely important nerve center for the entire vehicle.

Experts suggest changing a battery for gas-powered vehicles every three to five years, with regular inspections beginning at the three-year mark. Electric vehicle batteries are much larger and may last 12 to 15 years in moderate climates. Batteries may show subtle signs of failure, such as dim headlights, slow cranking when starting, or a sulfuric smell, but once the battery dies, the vehicle will not even start. The price for battery replacement will vary depending on the size and power necessary, along with accessibility within the vehicle.

A gloved hand pouring a yellow bottle of coolant fluid into an engine. (Stacker/Stacker)

Pawel Radomski // Shutterstock

Coolant flush

Since both combustion engines and electric motors generate heat, regulating the system's temperature is necessary. Antifreeze, also known as engine coolant, keeps a vehicle's engine from either getting too cold to function or overheating. It is recommended to check coolant at least twice a year: once in the summer and once in the winter.

Due to gradual degradation and contamination, the fluid in gas-powered cars should be flushed and replaced approximately every 60,000 miles, with specifics varying on vehicle manufacture and driving conditions. The service for flushing coolant often runs between $200 and $250 and is commonly offered at dealerships and repair shops. For electric vehicles, experts recommend changing the fluid every five years, which may cost between $400 and $650.

A mechanic working under the hood of a car holding a timing belt. (Stacker/Stacker)

kanemme6 // Shutterstock

Timing belt/serpentine belt replacement

The serpentine belt and timing belt perform different but critical functions. The serpentine belt transfers energy generated by the engine to accessories such as the alternator and air conditioning compressor. The timing belt regulates smooth engine operation. Failure of either can cause breakdowns and lead to expensive repairs.

One of the most common symptoms is a squeak or squeal under the hood, which is often accompanied by a smell of burning rubber. Some belts can last up to 100,000 miles, but it is recommended to routinely check them since they are made of rubber and exposed to heat generated by vehicle operation.

A hand holding old and new spark plugs. (Stacker/Stacker)

Nor Gal // Shutterstock

Spark plug replacement

Spark plugs play an integral part in the function of a combustion engine by igniting the fuel. Therefore, it is important to ensure they are functioning cleanly and efficiently. Dirty spark plugs can lead to loss of fuel efficiency and rough engine operation.

They should be checked starting at 30,000 miles for standard plugs made of copper, while plugs made from metals such as platinum or iridium offer longer lifespans. Replacement can run between $100 and $500, with spark plug replacement often included in tune-up packages.

Hands replacing windshield wipers. (Stacker/Stacker)

noPPonPat // Shutterstock

Windshield wiper replacement

While not always regarded as essential to vehicle operation as engines, batteries, or alternators, windshield wipers help ensure driver visibility in all driving conditions. They are also one of the most easily accessed components to inspect and replace. If the wiper is not clearing the windshield fully or shows visible damage on the blade, replace it.

Windshield wiper blades should be inspected and replaced every six to 12 months. Replacing the blades can come in around $60, but it may cost more if there are issues with the wiper motors or other components.

Story editing by Alizah Salario. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn.

This story originally appeared on The General and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.