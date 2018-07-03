Pa. Turnpike toll increases: How much you can expect to spend

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Tolls are going up on the turnpike again, and drivers can expect to feel the squeeze starting in January.
E-ZPass customers will pay an extra 8 cents at most tolls, while cash customers will be paying 15 cents more.
“Since 2009, the PTC has increased tolls annually to make good on a funding obligation required by a 2007 state law known as Act 44,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Under that law, the commission has delivered $6.1 billion in toll-backed funding to PennDOT in the last 11 years.”
The new toll prices will go into effect Jan. 6, 2019, and an updated trip calculator will be available later this summer.
