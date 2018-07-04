MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A girl swimming in the ocean at Myrtle Beach was injured in what was an apparent shark attack on Monday, according to the Sun News.
Cristy Torres, who was at Myrtle Beach on Monday celebrating her husband's birthday, filmed video of the girl being treated for a bite wound on her leg. The video, shared on Torres' Facebook page had been viewed over 2 million times early Wednesday.
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue wasn't able to confirm whether it was a shark attack, but said the girl was transported to the hospital for a "marine-life incident" at around 2:55 p.m. on Monday.
The incident happened near Pier 14 and the Myrtle Beach Sky Wheel.
Torres told the Sun News she saw what appeared to be a fin in the water as the family rushed back to the beach.
Experts advise against swimming near any fishing piers because marine life generally gathers around the pier to catch the bait being cast by fishermen or to eat the remains tossed into the water.
