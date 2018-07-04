Three arrested in separate drug busts in Homewood

PITTSBURGH - Three people were arrested in a series of drug busts over the past few days in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.
According to a news release, a plainclothes officer witnessed Jamir Alston, 18, of Butler, making several drug deals in on Frankstown Avenue Monday afternoon. When the officer arrested Alston, he had crack cocaine, marijuana, cash and drug paraphernalia on him, police said.
The next day just after 11 a.m., officers witnessed a man becoming anxious while sitting in a car at the corner of Frankstown and North Homewood avenues. When officers approached the vehicle, they spotted marijuana, police said. The man in the vehicle was identified as Larry West, 44, of Swissvale. Police said they found a stolen handgun, crack cocaine and nearly $400.
Wednesday just before 11 a.m., officers made another arrest. According to a news release, while conducting surveillance on Brushton Avenue officers witnessed Isaac Waller, 22, of Homewood South, making drug deals. When officers approached, Waller threw a bag into a nearby yard. When officers recovered the bag, they found several rocks of crack cocaine inside along with $2,800, police said.
All three men were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
Police said the arrests are part of a continuous effort to reduce crime in North Homewood and South Homewood. Officers have been working with community members to curtail drug activity.
