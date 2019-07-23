Pabst Blue Ribbon releases Hard Coffee, a caffeinated malt beverage

Pabst Blue Ribbon is venturing into new territory. The beermaker is now offering a hard coffee in five states.
The company said the alcoholic vanilla iced coffee in a can is an attempt to appeal to consumers from a "range of lifestyles."
The malt beverage is made from arabica and robusta coffee beans and "American milk."
It contains five percent alcohol by volume and 30 milligrams of caffeine per 11-ounce can.
For now, PBR Hard Coffee is available in limited supply in Florida, Georgia, Maine, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
This is Pabst's first foray beyond beer and the company said it plans to release a PBR whiskey later this summer.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services advises against mixing caffeine with alcohol because of caffeine's tendency to mask alcohol's depressant effects. The department said that can lead people to drink more than they realize, boosting their risk of alcohol-related injury.
