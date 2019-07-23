ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A driver was attacked in a road rage incident in Westmoreland County.
According to Allegheny Township Police, the biker attacked the driver on Route 56 on Sunday.
Officers said the man followed the car from Vandergrift and while they were at a traffic light, he got off his motorcycle, approached the other vehicle and reached inside to assault the driver.
It's unclear what charges will be filed.
