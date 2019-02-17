Penn State students raise millions in annual dance marathon

The $10,621,683.76 total was announced Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of the Penn State Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, billed as the world's largest student-run philanthropy.
The total for THON 2019, Shape the Moment is... $10,621,683.76 pic.twitter.com/3EheJfQYyQ— Penn State THON™ (@THON) February 17, 2019
Money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Child cancer survivors and their families also participate along with the dancers, who aren't allowed to sleep or even sit and are helped by thousands of other students in support roles.
The amount raised this year was more than $470,000 over last year's total. Before this year's event, officials said the dance marathon had raised more than $157 million since 1977.
