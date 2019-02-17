Couple arrested after dog found frozen to floor of mobile home

A New York couple is accused of animal cruelty after one dog was discovered frozen to the floor of a mobile home and several other dogs were found without food, heat and water, WKBW reported.
The New York State Police charged James L. Graham, 49, and Helen R. Graham, 50, both of Richburg, with 10 counts of animal cruelty, including failure to provide sustenance, neglect of an impounded animal and failure to provide appropriate shelters for dogs, WGRZ reported.
Authorities said they found five dogs in the mobile home in the town of Wirt, in southwestern New York. One was dead, and the others did not have food or water, the television station reported.
The SPCA Serving Allegany County said one of the dogs needed emergency surgery for a large wound, WKBW reported. Another dog was suffering from a previous spinal injury, the television station reported.
Both Grahams were arraigned and released on their own recognizance, and are scheduled to appear in court later in February, WKBW.
