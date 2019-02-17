0 Country singer Miranda Lambert allegedly dumps plate on woman in steakhouse altercation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Recently married country singer Miranda Lambert reportedly got into multiple altercations with restaurant patrons last weekend.

Before announcing she quietly married New York Police Department Officer Brendan Mcloughlin some time ago, she was about to get into a fight with a woman at Stoney River Steakhouse in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I have two guests about to get into a fistfight. ... Miranda Lambert,” a woman who identified herself as an employee told a 911 dispatcher, according to audio obtained by TMZ. “She just ran out the door, and got into it with another couple right here. ... I’m sorry, my manager just said call 911.”

>> Read more trending news

TRENDING NOW:

Video from TMZ reportedly shows the aftermath from Lambert allegedly dumping a salad into a woman’s lap before leaving the restaurant. The video identifies a man as Lambert’s friend, who may be Mcloughlin. She was also at the steakhouse with her mother.

According to TMZ, the plate dumping stemmed from when Lambert’s friend was in the restroom and another man, the husband of the woman whose plate was dumped, made a joke about millennials and their cellphones.

More details come from 911 calls obtained by The Tennessean.

“Something happened in the restaurant between these two gentlemen, and another gentleman walked up to her table and started cussing him out,” the woman told the dispatcher. “This is the third time they’ve gotten into it, and now Miranda is trying to hit people and she's flipping plates over on them.

“There’s an altercation between two guests, and it’s about to get physical. Our managers are trying to hold them back but we can’t.”

Lambert’s publicist declined to comment, and nearly a week later, the musician announced she was married.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.