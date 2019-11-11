14-year-old girl charged in beating death of animal rescuer in Philadelphia

Court documents indicate the teenager is also charged with robbery, evidence tampering and other counts in the Nov. 4 death of 59-year-old Albert Chernoff.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Chernoff was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found partially tied to a bed with a head wound, slashing injuries on his chest and appeared to have been beaten to death with a two by four.
Home security video shows the girl rummaging around the home. The girl's family saw the video and turned her in to police for questioning, working through their attorney.
Chernoff was an army veteran and was longtime employee at the Philadelphia International Airport. A noted animal lover, Chernoff went by the nickname of "Alley Cat" and used that name for his one-man cat rescue operation building shelters for feral cats.
Chernoff was featured on the NATGeoTV reality show Rescue Ink.
The Defender Association of Philadelphia, listed in court documents as representing the teen, couldn't be reached Sunday.
