Catholic school to drop name of cardinal accused of inaction in cases of child sex abuse

Cardinal William H. Keeler had a reputation for transparency as archbishop of Baltimore, releasing in 2002 the names of 57 priests accused of sexual abuse. But a grand jury report released Tuesday details widespread sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses. It accuses Keeler of covering up sexual abuse allegations while serving as bishop of Harrisburg. Keeler also allegedly allowed an accused priest to minister in the Baltimore archdiocese.
News reports say a statement from Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori says a school opening in 2020 will drop Keeler's name in light of "painful revelations."
