UNESCO announced on its site that during a Sunday World Heritage Committee meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, the organization added Fallingwater and seven other U.S. buildings designed by Wright in the first half of the 20th century to its World Heritage List.
Wright designed Fallingwater in 1935 for Pittsburgh department store magnate Edgar Kaufmann Sr. and his family, placing the home on top of Bear Run, a mountain stream. It now receives about 180,000 visitors per year.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Fallingwater director Justin Gunther called the designation "a tremendous honor, one reserved for the world's most treasured places."
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman who allegedly shot another woman inside Walmart turns herself in to police
- Cameron Boyce, 'Jessie' and 'Descendants' star, dead at age 20, family says
- Flash Flood Watch in effect for some areas
- VIDEO: Flooding across the area after heavy rain, storms moved through
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}