0 Woman who allegedly shot another woman inside Walmart turns herself in to police

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - The woman who Allegheny County Police believe is responsible for shooting another woman inside the North Versailles Walmart turned herself in Saturday evening.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the electronics department when two women started fighting with a third woman.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was there with another woman, who had "beef" with 22-year-old Rojanai Alston.

The two are seen on video walking up to Alston, starting a fight and pulling her hair, according to police. That's when Alston reached for her gun.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

The two ran off, and police say Alston fired several shots at the other woman.

Alston then walked down an aisle and shot the victim in the hand and leg, according to police. She left the store before she could be arrested.

BREAKING: criminal complaint on Walmart shooting says shooting suspect was being jumped and assaulted by the victim before suspect pulled a gun from her purse @WPXI — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 6, 2019

According to the criminal complaint, Alston has a concealed carry permit that is valid for two guns.

"At least nine or 12 shots and then everyone started running," a person who was inside the store at the time of the shooting told Channel 11.

The 25-year-old victim is in critical condition.

Alston, of Penn Hills, is charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault. She's currently in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The store was on lockdown but has since reopened.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and her family. We are working with law enforcement to provide any assistance we can as part of the ongoing investigation, as well as performing a review of our own," the spokesperson said.

JUST IN: This is the woman police say is responsible for shooting another woman inside a local @Walmart last night. https://t.co/02Suz1TjsS pic.twitter.com/vOp8k2fHlK — WPXI (@WPXI) July 6, 2019

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.