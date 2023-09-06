Pennsylvania

Gas prices dropping in Western Pennsylvania, AAA says

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are dropping in Pennsylvania, according to AAA.

According to the AAA gas price report, gas prices have dropped by one cent in western Pennsylvania since last week.

Currently, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Western Pennsylvania is $3.85. During the same week last year, the average price was $4.01.

