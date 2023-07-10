Gas prices dropping in Western Pennsylvania, AAA says

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices have dropped again in Pennsylvania, according to AAA.

According to the AAA gas price report, gas prices have dropped by one cent in western Pennsylvania since last week.

Currently, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Western Pennsylvania is $3.62. During the same week last year, the average price was $4.82.

Click here for a look at current gas prices near you.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group